Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is not interested in talking about former Vice President Joe Biden’s age, health or fitness for office. In fact, he says it’s the “last thing” he cares about.

Speaking on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, the former Texas congressman said there were far bigger issues at hand ― citing health care, immigration and climate change ― than the inner-party fight about Biden’s age and ability.

“No, I could care less about that to be honest with you,” O’Rourke said in response to a question about the ongoing debate surrounding Biden’s fitness. “I was listening to your opening package, and I mean, who the hell cares, right?”

Following the third Democratic debate last Thursday night, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) lobbed a fierce attack against 76-year-old Biden, questioning his ability to run for office. Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro also took aim at Biden on the debate stage, making a dig at his memory skills and asking if he’d already forgotten something he’d said “just two minutes ago.”

Biden has made a series of gaffes on the campaign trail, prompting the debate amongst some Democratic candidates about his fitness. Despite the missteps, he has remained the frontrunner in polls and has pledged to release his medical records before the first votes are cast in the nomination race.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is older than Biden at 78, followed his lead and made the same pledge.

O’Rourke said he did not share the other candidates’ concerns, and would much rather focus on the “big things” that people in America care about.

