Beto O'Rourke's Record Fundraising Haul Came From 128,000 Contributors

O’Rourke’s one-day fundraising appeared to top that of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) campaign, which raised $5.9 million in the first 24 hours after Sanders announced his 2020 Democratic bid in February.

Sanders, however, had more donors ― 223,047 ― who contributed an average of about $27. He collected $10 million by the end of his first week.

O’Rourke’s fundraising reflects the same voter enthusiasm that showered his unsuccessful 2018 Senate race with a whopping $80 million ― the most of any Senate nominee in any state ever.

O’Rourke’s campaign on Monday indicated most of his presidential donors are individuals, not political action committees or corporations.

“In just 24 hours, Americans across this country came together to prove that it is possible to run a true grassroots campaign for president ― a campaign by all of us for all of us that answers not to the PACs, corporations, and special interests but to the people,” O’Rourke said in the statement.

Aside from Sanders, O’Rourke’s fundraising towers above others in the Democratic field. Of Democrats who have announced campaigns, the next-closest is Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), who raised $1.5 million in her first 24 hours.