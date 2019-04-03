Beto O’Rourke Raises $9.4 Million In Opening Weeks Of Campaign

ASSOCIATED PRESS Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke raised $9.4 million during the first three months of the year -- and he was only a candidate for 18 days of that time.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign raised $9.4 million in the first quarter of 2018, his campaign announced Wednesday.

O’Rourke didn’t reveal how much cash he has on hand or the total number of people who contributed to his campaign. In a statement, the Democrat emphasized just how short his time on the campaign trail has been – he announced his bid on March 14.

“In just 18 days, people in every state and from every walk of life have organized in homes, contributed a few bucks online and united together to show that the power of people is far greater than the PACs, corporations and special interest that have captured, corrupted and corroded our democracy for far too long,” O’Rourke said. “Not only is this a sign of our grassroots strength during the first two weeks of our campaign but it is a sign of what’s possible when you put your full trust in the people of this country.”

O’Rourke is the fourth major candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination to release their fundraising numbers. Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders raised $18 million during the first quarter of 2019, which he added to millions transferred from his Senate campaign account. He now has an intimidating $28 million in the bank. California Sen. Kamala Harris raised $12 million, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised $7 million. Neither of their campaigns released a cash-on-hand total.

Other Democratic candidates, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, have not announced their fundraising totals. Candidates have until April 15 to file an official report with the Federal Election Commission.

O’Rourke was the most prolific fundraiser of the 2018 midterm elections, bringing in more than $80 million for his eventual narrow loss to GOP Sen. Ted Cruz. While his huge hauls then were powered by extensive spending on Facebook, he spent just under $300,000 on the platform over the past three months, less than six other candidates for the Democratic nomination.