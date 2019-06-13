Beto O’Rourke Makes Dire Prediction About Not Impeaching Donald Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has doubled down on his call for impeachment proceedings to begin against President Donald Trump.

The former Texas representative noted on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that it wasn’t about “getting rid of the president,” but about “finding the facts, getting to the truth, ensuring that there’s accountability and justice for what happened to this democracy in 2016.”

“If we set the precedent that some people are above the law — or beyond the reach of the law — by not impeaching this president, not getting to the facts or the truth, I think that begins the end of this democracy,” he said.

O’Rourke, who lost to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in the 2018 midterms, also fended off questions from host Stephen Colbert about why he wasn’t running for the U.S. Senate again instead of the White House.

Colbert noted how polling suggested O’Rourke could potentially beat the incumbent Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn and asked him, “Why not go for that?”

O’Rourke is currently polling in joint sixth place with 2% support among a crowded field of candidates that are vying to take on Trump in 2020, according to a Monmouth University survey released Wednesday.

The ex-lawmaker discounted another Senate run because he wanted “to be in the most consequential position to make sure that I do everything I can to deliver for this country” during its “moment of truth” on issues such as health care and climate change.

Check out the clip here:

Colbert later quizzed O’Rourke on which Ryan he liked the most (Gosling or Reynolds), whether he preferred “Star Wars” or “Star Trek,” and which of his Democratic rivals he would eat first if they were stranded on a desert island. He refused to play ball with the final question, however.

Check out that clip here: