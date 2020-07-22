Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) minced no words with his blistering rebuke of the Texas GOP’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, slamming it as a “death cult.”
The former presidential contender, in an interview on MSNBC’s “All In” with Ali Velshi, ripped Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) reported unwillingness to back local officials seeking to reimpose restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Abbott is “choosing to allow people to die when he could choose to allow county judges to save their lives,” said O’Rourke, calling it “one of the most craven, callous failures of leadership that I’ve ever witnessed in my life.”
Texas “desperately needs” a governor “guided by the facts and the science and the truth,” he added.
O’Rourke suggested Abbott, who has faced criticism for the premature reopening of the state and for his initial railing against the wearing of masks in public places, was focused on his 2022 reelection and “trying to fend off our lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick, who on Fox News said there are more important things than living.”
“In other words, let’s get on with the dying, knowing full well that it will be those frontline workers making $7.25 an hour, which is the minimum wage in Texas,” he continued, warning how it will be “African-Americans, it will be Latinos and Mexican-Americans who will be doing the dying right here in Texas.”
“This is a death cult. The Texas GOP,” said O’Rourke. “Only they want you to do the dying, and that is exactly what’s happening in Texas right now.”
Check out the full interview above.
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.