Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) minced no words with his blistering rebuke of the Texas GOP’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, slamming it as a “death cult.”

The former presidential contender, in an interview on MSNBC’s “All In” with Ali Velshi, ripped Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) reported unwillingness to back local officials seeking to reimpose restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Abbott is “choosing to allow people to die when he could choose to allow county judges to save their lives,” said O’Rourke, calling it “one of the most craven, callous failures of leadership that I’ve ever witnessed in my life.”

Texas “desperately needs” a governor “guided by the facts and the science and the truth,” he added.

“In other words, let’s get on with the dying, knowing full well that it will be those frontline workers making $7.25 an hour, which is the minimum wage in Texas,” he continued, warning how it will be “African-Americans, it will be Latinos and Mexican-Americans who will be doing the dying right here in Texas.”

“This is a death cult. The Texas GOP,” said O’Rourke. “Only they want you to do the dying, and that is exactly what’s happening in Texas right now.”

Check out the full interview above.

