Bette Midler Scorches Donald Trump Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle In One Brutal Tweet

While President Donald Trump’s son railed against Democrats during his Republican National Convention speech, many viewers couldn’t help but notice his eyes were sort of watery — and Midler had a theory as to why.

Her idea also takes aim at Kimberly Guilfoyle — a Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend — who made quite an impact at the RNC Monday night by yelling the entirety of her speech.

“Donald Trump Jr. looks like he’s been crying,” the three-time Grammy winner tweeted. “Did Kimberly G. yell at him?”

It’s unclear why Donald Trump Jr.’s eyes looked like most of ours after a viewing of “Beaches,” but here’s hoping it’s not because he got a little scared while watching another one of Midler’s cinematic hits.

