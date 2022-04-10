‘Better Call Saul’ Finally Bringing In Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul For Its Last Season

It’s finally happening. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who starred as the meth-dealing duo Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the acclaimed AMC show “Breaking Bad,” will reprise their roles in the final season of the prequel series “Better Call Saul.”

“Saul” series co-creator Peter Gould confirmed the news Saturday at PaleyFest LA, according to Variety. No details were divulged about when Cranston and Paul will show up or in what context, so excited fans will have to tune in to the April 18 season premiere to see how things shake out.

"Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk arrives for the show's sixth and final season premiere at the Hollywood Legion theater in Los Angeles, April 7. PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’” Gould said at PaleyFest, an annual television festival. “Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah.”

“How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season,” he added.

​​The show’s official Twitter account also confirmed the news, with an image of Walt and Jesse and three ominous words: “They’re coming back.”

​​Cranston and Paul played Walt and Jesse in five seasons of “Breaking Bad,” each winning multiple Emmys for their respective performances. They reprised their roles in the Netflix feature-length thriller “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” which was written and directed by “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan. “El Camino” picked up immediately where the “Breaking Bad” series finale left off.

The sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” will be released in two parts. It begins on April 18 and runs until late May, and then is scheduled to resume in early July for the final stretch of episodes.