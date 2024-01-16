‘Better Call Saul’ Made History At The Emmys — For A Truly Regrettable Reason

There were plenty of surprises and snubs at the 75th Emmy Awards, but there was one in particular that upset many.
Monday’s ceremony made first-time winners out of Jeremy Allen White, Kieran Culkin and Ali Wong, but saw “Better Call Saul” completely shut out. After losing all seven awards it was nominated for, the series set an official record for most Emmy losses ever — 53.
Thomas Schnauz, who has written more than a dozen “Saul” episodes since it premiered in 2015, couldn’t help but notice that fact, which was ultimately brought to his attention by a Variety article published after the ceremony on X, formerly Twitter.
“WE DID IT!!!!” Schnauz wrote cheekily in response to the article.
Fans were far less amused by the snubbing on display, as this was the very last chance for “Saul” to win an Emmy. Thus, the popular “Breaking Bad” spinoff, which ended to critical acclaim in 2022, had a rather shocking and empty-handed sendoff at the event.
“Sorry to the case of #BetterCallSaul for not winning a emmy for THE ENTIRE 6 FUCKING SEASONS,” wrote one particularly impassioned fan on X, adding that “it’s stupid because you all deserve the world for the story you formed.”
The show had strong competition despite being nominated for seven Emmys. It lost the Outstanding Drama Series and Writing for a Drama Series trophies to “Succession,” which admittedly captured the modern capitalist zeitgeist to universal praise.
Jennifer Coolidge went on to win the Outstanding Supporting Actress statuette for “The White Lotus” over Rhea Seehorn, who played attorney Kim Wexler on “Saul.”
Seehorn responded graciously to the loss in a statement Monday to The Hollywood Reporter.
“I guess I’d be lying if I didn’t say, who doesn’t want to run up on stage and go, ‘Thanks for recognizing our last time out here,’” she said. “But I have a feeling we’ll feel that way about our show no matter what.”
Most egregious to fans, however, was Bob Odenkirk — Saul himself — losing the Outstanding Lead Actor trophy to “Succession’s” Culkin.
“Love you Kieran but Bob Odenkirk literally almost died making the last season of Better Call Saul,” wrote one person on X in reference to Odenkirk’s heart attack in 2021, which he suffered during production of the show’s final season.
Schnauz appeared to take the losses lightly and thanked devoted fans on social media for their support. Meanwhile, fans continued to let their ire be known on X.