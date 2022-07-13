HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Restful sleep is one thing you can never seem to get enough of — but sometimes all you need is a cooling memory foam pillow, a constant supply of fresh air or set of soft luxury sheets to send you off to dreamland.

All of this and more is on sale during the final hours of Amazon Prime Day — even products that have been previously recommended by experts to fight insomnia and get better quality sleep. Grab them before they’re gone and ensure sweet dreams all summer long.

FYI: Deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change.