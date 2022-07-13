Shopping

These Better-Sleep Products Are On Sale For Amazon Prime Day

Noise machines, cooling gel mattress, and luxury bedding are up to 66% off today only.

From left to right: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fitbit-Inspire-Fitness-Tracker-Included/dp/B08DFGPTSK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ceeda6e4b007c97c860484%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Fitbit Inspire fitness tracker," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ceeda6e4b007c97c860484" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Fitbit-Inspire-Fitness-Tracker-Included/dp/B08DFGPTSK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ceeda6e4b007c97c860484%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">The Fitbit Inspire fitness tracker,</a><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Purifier-HEPASilent-Wildfire-Allergens-Bacteria/dp/B08FCX8Z52?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ceeda6e4b007c97c860484%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Blueair air purifier" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ceeda6e4b007c97c860484" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Purifier-HEPASilent-Wildfire-Allergens-Bacteria/dp/B08FCX8Z52?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ceeda6e4b007c97c860484%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Blueair air purifier</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pure-Enrichment-Premium-Therapy-Machine/dp/B01LX27BQI?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ceeda6e4b007c97c860484%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Pure Enrichment sleep therapy sound machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ceeda6e4b007c97c860484" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Pure-Enrichment-Premium-Therapy-Machine/dp/B01LX27BQI?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ceeda6e4b007c97c860484%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Pure Enrichment sleep therapy sound machine</a>.
Restful sleep is one thing you can never seem to get enough of — but sometimes all you need is a cooling memory foam pillow, a constant supply of fresh air or set of soft luxury sheets to send you off to dreamland.

All of this and more is on sale during the final hours of Amazon Prime Day — even products that have been previously recommended by experts to fight insomnia and get better quality sleep. Grab them before they’re gone and ensure sweet dreams all summer long.

FYI: Deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change.

1
Amazon
Sunrise alarm clock and noise machine (20% off)
This gentle alarm clock promises restful nights by simulating sunset lighting when it's time to go to sleep and sunrise when it's time to wake up, in keeping with your inner circadian rhythm. It also has a variety of alarm functions, a USB port for charging your devices and an FM radio.
$30.39 at Amazon (originally $37.99)
2
Amazon
Luna orthopedic knee pillow (66% off)
Ideal for sciatica and joint-pain sufferers, this best-selling contoured wedge pillow fits comfortably between your knees and provides maximum comfort and support, while also relieving pain. It's made with certified memory foam and has a breathable and machine-washable cover that can be removed for easy cleaning.
$16.78 at Amazon (originally $49.97)
3
Amazon
LED light blocking stickers, four sheets (20% off)
A sleep expert previously told HuffPost that the tiny and overly bright lights commonly found on televisions, WiFi routers and alarm clocks might be impacting your ability to fall asleep at night. This is because they often contain blue light, which may impact your circadian rhythm, keeping you feeling awake and alert.

This variety pack contains over 100 stickers in assorted sizes to help dim between 50% and 80% of light. They can be cut to accommodate particular light sources and don't leave a sticky residue when removed.
$5.92 at Amazon (originally $7.40)
4
Amazon
Linenspa gel infused memory foam mattress topper, full XL (30% off)
This gel-infused memory foam mattress topper by Linenspa has over 59,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and adds 3 inches of plush conforming memory foam to your existing mattress. This can diffuse the movements of your sleep partner while also distributing weight and relieving pressure points. The temperature-regulating gel beads infused throughout the pad can help capture and dissipate heat so you stay cool. It's available in nine different mattress sizes.
$59.49 at Amazon (originally $84.99)
5
Amazon
Perytong Bluetooth sleep headband (50% off)
These wireless and rechargeable sleep headphones have 20,460 five-star reviews on Amazon. They offer up to 10 hours of listening per charge. The ultra thin over-ear speakers can also help block out ambient noise. The breathable soft mesh-lined band is also machine washable.
$19.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
6
Amazon
PharMeDoc Blue cooling gel memory foam pillow (56% off)
This firm sleeping pillow is designed to keep you cool through the night by allowing air to pass through the perforated surface. It also sits at an ergonomic height to provide proper neck and spine support while you sleep.
$23.96 at Amazon (originally $54.99)
7
Amazon
Mellanni Hotel Luxury sheets and pillowcases, king (26% off)
These ultra-soft and cooling sheets have over 181,850 five-star-ratings on Amazon and are made with brushed microfiber that resists wrinkling and staining. They are available in queen, full, twin, and California king sizes, all discounted for Amazon Prime Day.
$39.97 at Amazon (originally $53.97)
8
Amazon
Fitbit Inspire 2 health and fitness tracker and 1 year membership (33% off)
HuffPost previously spoke to sleep experts who told us that fitness trackers can be a great way to monitor how you sleep and make actionable changes to achieve better quality of rest. One sleep expert called this second-generation Fitbit "a great [option] because it is cost-effective, gives data that is easy to understand and has a good battery life.”

This fitness watch offers 10 days' worth of battery life per charge to track sleep stages, provide regular sleep scores and set optimal alarms that use gentle vibration to wake you, while the companion app details ways to build better bedtime routines and sleep habits. In order to utilize all of the advanced features and tools, you must subscribe to a membership which is usually $10 a month. However, with this deal you get one full year of membership for free.
$66.49 at Amazon (originally $99.95)
9
Amazon
Blueair air purifier for a large room (34% off)
Certified as the quietest air purifier on the market, this Blueair purifier can silently filter bedrooms up to 912 square feet using a HEPASilent dual filtration. Additionally, this sleek purifier also uses a fabric carbon pre-filter to trap larger particles from the air along with dander, allergens and smoke.
$93.09 at Amazon (originally $139.99)
10
Amazon
Tuft & Needle hybrid mattress, queen (20% off)
Cooling ceramic gel, heat-conducting graphite and two layers of coils for airflow keep this Tuft & Needle hybrid mattress cool all night long. Plus, the breathable quilted pillow-top cover is resistant to the pockets and indentations that can happen to mattresses over time. The responsive springs prevent movement transfer so you don't have to worry about potentially disturbing a sleeping partner.
$1,596 at Amazon (originally $1,995)
11
Amazon
Casper Sleep Wave hybrid mattress, king (10% off)
The Casper Sleep Wave hybrid mattress was designed to give you perfect spinal alignment while also keeping you cool, thanks to strategically placed ergonomic gel pods as well as three layers of perforated foam that circulate air flow. The "hybrid" component refers to the responsive yet gentle springs that make up the bottom half of this plush sleep-inducing mattress.
$2.969.99 at Amazon (originally $3,295)
12
Amazon
OYT gel memory foam mattress, queen (21% off)
This medium-firm mattress is made with certified gel memory foam for a supported sleep that keeps your spine aligned and helps to relieve pressure points. The gel foam is also highly breathable compared to traditional memory foam, which promotes a cooler sleep.
$274.96 at Amazon (originally $349.96)
13
Amazon
Pure Enrichment sleep therapy sound machine (52% off)
This seamless-looping sleep machine offers six soothing sound options to choose from including the ocean, rain, white noise and summer night. The energy efficient auto-shut off feature allows you set sleep timers, plus it's ultra-portable.
$23.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
