Betty Gilpin’s Body Bag Story From Her First Job Sounds Like The Stuff Of Nightmares

Betty Gilpin’s acting career got off to an inauspicious start.

The “Gaslit” star’s very first gig ― on “Law & Order” — saw her accidentally left in a body bag, she recalled on Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Advertisement

Gilpin remembered being zipped up in the bag while Vincent D’Onofrio “had like a grumbly scene” over it. But when the crew called cut, they apparently forgot all about her and she was left inside.

“I hear footsteps on gravel getting farther and farther away. Van doors closing,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “And then 10 seconds goes by, I hear one faraway PA being like, ‘Oh my God.’ Footsteps coming towards me … unzip … sunlight in my face … ‘Let’s get you out of there.’”

Fallon mimicked Gilpin calling for help.

“No, I didn’t want to be high maintenance,” she responded. “I wanted to work again the same season.”

Advertisement