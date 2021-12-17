Betty White Thanks You For Being A Friend With A Big 100th Birthday Event

Betty White knows exactly what she wants for her 100th birthday — your money! And hey, we’ll gladly give it to her.

The beloved actor and national treasure proved she’s no Rose Niland on Thursday when she announced that she will be marking her upcoming 100th birthday with 100-pounds of cheesecake a documentary about her life and career.

I'm going BIG for my birthday - right to the BIG SCREEN! Get your tickets and join me by clicking here:https://t.co/qXoSO2BYM3 — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 17, 2021

“Betty White: 100 Years Young—A Birthday Celebration” will hit theaters on Jan. 17 — the day of her momentous milestone, according to a press release.

The documentary will focus on the work-driven Capricon’s 80-plus years in show business (a career that’s still kicking) and will be packed with clips from some of her most iconic roles, including her beloved roles on “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” her hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live” and her hilarious Super Bowl commercial.

The movie, made by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, will be grounded by footage of what White’s everyday life looks like today. Viewers will be treated to a goody-bag worth of glimpses that include White on sets, working with her office staff, entertaining at home, lending her voice as an animal advocate and a peek at her 100th birthday bash.

Betty White and Rue McClanahan on the set of “The Golden Girls.” ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images

The movie will feature a cast of very famous friends, many of whom have worked with White over the years — including (but not limited to) Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Carol Burnett and Jennifer Love Hewitt, who bonded with White over a mutual love of booze and Scrabble after filming the Hallmark movie “The Lost Valentine” together in 2011.

Ryan Reynolds and White appear together on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” in 2010. NBC via Getty Images

The film will also highlight some of White’s career achievements, including her role as the first woman to produce a national TV show, as well as the first to receive an Emmy nomination.

Edward Asner, Betty White, Mary Tyler Moore and Ted Knight holding their Emmy awards for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in 1976. ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images

The news of White’s approaching birthday made her name trend on Twitter on Friday — but thankfully, no one panicked. Her name trends often on the social media platform, so Twitter now knows to inform users that it’s not because of her demise.

twitter started adding TWs for Betty White trending i’m 💀 pic.twitter.com/Ym69jegFz7 — Big Nik, esq. 🌈🇯🇲🎄 (@NikTeezy) December 15, 2021

But thanks to the viral moment, people had plenty of funny things to say about White, and some even honored the TV legend with a few of her wittiest tweets. If you want to snicker, just scroll down.

In 35 days. You got this. Big up Betty White. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9m6GH0NNN2 — Alexis Rodney (@AlexisRodney) December 13, 2021

God I love Betty White ❤️ happy 100 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/jlLth3VHQc — Genki (@DjGenki) December 17, 2021

Betty White trending 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u49xewXBgo — Politics Back Rub (@FaithRubPol) December 16, 2021

They should make her birthday a National holiday. We all love Betty White!!🌹❤️ pic.twitter.com/SOdnKxwHTB — LM2 (@loudogg94) December 17, 2021

Betty White is older than McDonald's, The Airforce, Television, sliced bread to name a few



She is the coolest thing before sliced bread 😎 — 𝙶𝚎𝚖™💎🏳️‍🌈🎄 (@Lady_Star_Gem) December 17, 2021