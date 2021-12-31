Entertainment

Betty White Photos: Hollywood Icon's Hits Included 'Golden Girls,' 'Mary Tyler Moore Show'

White died on Dec. 31, weeks ahead of her 100th birthday.
Actor Betty White, who had an extensive television and film career with roles on hit series like “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died Friday, weeks ahead of her 100th birthday.

White spent decades in show business, paving the way for women in Hollywood as a comedian and one of the first female TV producers.

Take a look below at memorable moments from White’s life and career:

Allen Ludden and his wife, Betty White, play a game of cards in their home in Westchester, New York, on April 29, 1965. (AP Photo/Bob Wands, File)
Former cast members of the Mary Tyler Moore Show, sans Mary Tyler Moore, are reunited for the Museum of Television and Radio's 9th annual Television Festival in Los Angeles on March 21, 1992. From left are Gavin MacLeod, Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman, Betty White and Ed Asner. (AP Photo/Craig Fujii, File)
White hosted episode 1575 of NBC's "Saturday Night Live," becoming the oldest person to host the late-night sketch show. (Photo by Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Actors from the television series "The Golden Girls" stand together during a break in taping Dec. 25, 1985, in Hollywood. From left: Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Betty White. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
Betty White poses for a portrait on the set of the television show "Hot in Cleveland" in Studio City section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 9, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Betty White in 1965. (AP Photo, File)
Betty White, far left, is honored on stage by Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
In this May 18, 1976, file photo, cast members of the "Mary Tyler Moore Show," pose with their Emmys backstage at the 28th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. From left are Ed Asner, Betty White, Mary Tyler Moore and Ted Knight. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, file)
Betty White attends a Guys Night Out screening of "The Proposal" at the AMC Lincoln Square on June 11, 2009, in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)
Danny Pudi as Abed, Betty White as Professor June Bauer, Donald Glover as Troy in an episode of NBC's "Community." (Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)
Betty White shared a moment backstage at the 28th annual Emmy Awards with Ted Knight after they each won an Emmy for their supporting roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Actor Carol Burnett, left, gets Betty White’s attention during the taping of an upcoming episode of “Carol & Company” on Friday, Sept. 29, 1990, at the Disney Studios in Burbank, California. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)
Actors Georgia Engel, Wendie Malick, Jane Leeves and Betty White attend TV Land's "Hot in Cleveland" Live Show on June 19, 2013, in Studio City, California. It was the first live broadcast in the channel's history. (Photo by Mark Davis/WireImage)
Betty White interviewed with late-night host Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 7, 2013. (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Lou Beatty Jr., Michael Yama, Betty White in a photo from "Betty White's Off Their Rockers," which broadcast on NBC and Lifetime.
Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo, Bea Arthur as Dorothy Petrillo-Zbornak, Betty White as Rose Nylund, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux, circa 1988. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
