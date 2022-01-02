Betty White Back On 'Saturday Night Live' To Remind Us Why We Loved Her So Much

White was a hit in “SNL” sketches in the episode, including “MacGruber” (when White reveals her “grandson’s” “micropenis”), in a discussion of White’s “muffins” on “NPR’s Delicious Dish” (“What are you waiting, for stupid? Eat it!), and “The Lawrence Welk Show.”

She returned for “SNL’s” 40th anniversary special in 2015 to appear in a steamy make-out session with Bradley Cooper in “The Californians.”