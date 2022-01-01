NBC will re-air Betty White’s 2010 episode of “Saturday Night Live” on Jan. 1 as a tribute to the late actor, Deadline and Entertainment Weekly reported Saturday.

White died Friday, just weeks ahead of her 100th birthday. As tributes to the groundbreaking comedian poured in, many people reflected on her historic appearance on the late-night sketch show, when at age 88 she became the oldest person ever to host.

White became the oldest person to host "Saturday Night Live" in 2010. NBC via Getty Images

Her hosting gig came about in the wake of a viral Facebook campaign called “Betty White to Host SNL (please?)!” The campaign was created by a man in Texas after White appeared in an ad for Snickers that aired during Super Bowl XLIV.

Several former “SNL” cast members returned to appear on White’s episode, which aired May 8, 2010. White featured in several instantly iconic installments of various recurring “SNL” bits, including “NPR’s Delicious Dish,” “MacGruber” and “The Lawrence Welk Show.” (She would come back for the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015 with an appearance in “The Californians.”)