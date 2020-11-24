Black Americans Share Intimate Messages Of Struggle And Grace

“Between The World And Me” is an HBO Special Event based on Ta-Nehisi Coates’s bestselling book. First published in 2015, “Between The World And Me” was written as a letter to Coates’s teenage son, and recounts the author’s experiences growing up in Baltimore’s inner city and his growing fear of daily violence against the Black community. Based on the 2018 adaptation and staging of the book at the Apollo Theater, the HBO Special Event will combine elements of the Apollo production, including powerful readings from Coates’s book. “Between The World And Me” premieres Saturday, November 21, at 8 p.m. ET on HBO Max. Visit https://www.hbo.com/specials/between-the-world-and-me to learn more.