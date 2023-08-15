Beyoncé Gives Shout Out To Lizzo On Stage Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Beyoncé seemingly supported Lizzo by giving her a shout-out amid the “Truth Hurts” singer’s ongoing lawsuit filed by her former dancers.

Lizzo, a well-known advocate for body positivity, is being sued by several of her former dancers for alleged weight shaming and sexual harassment. The Grammy winner has publicly denied and spoken out against the allegations, calling the claims “false.”

On Monday night, during Queen Bey’s performance of “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix),” the pop star mentioned Lizzo’s name.

“Lizzo! I love you, Lizzo!” Beyoncé, currently on her massive Renaissance World Tour, said in a viral clip captured during her recent show in Atlanta.

Beyoncé’s name drop of the pop star comes just a few weeks after she omitted the “It’s About Damn Time” singer’s name in the lyrics of the same track during a show in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Aug. 1, the same day the lawsuit made headlines.

Beyoncé lists several iconic Black women in the tune, singing the lyrics “Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’, Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack.”

But during that specific performance, Beyoncé seemingly altered the lyrics, apparently skipping over Lizzo’s name.

Neither Beyoncé’s nor Lizzo’s reps immediately responded to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The Grammy winner’s mom, Tina Knowles, stepped in to defend Beyoncé earlier this month amid the rumors that she forwent mentioning Lizzo in response to the lawsuit.

“She also didn’t say her own sisters name yal should really stop,” commented Lawson on Instagram, pointing out that the “Crazy in Love” crooner also notably left out her sister Solange during that particular performance.

Lizzo, known legally as Melissa Viviane Jefferson, shut down what she described as “sensationalized” allegations from her former dancers, admitting on social media that she was “hurt” by the claims.

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” wrote Lizzo in part in a statement shared to Instagram on Aug. 3. “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

She noted that she doesn’t want to be looked at as a “victim,” adding that she’s “very open” about her sexuality but “cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

Lizzo added: “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world.”