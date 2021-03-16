Beyoncé Shows Off Her Glittering Post-Grammys Look: 'The Tin Man Is Shaking!'

Beyoncé celebrated becoming the most decorated female artist in the history of the Grammys by wearing a look that had her dripping in glitter.
The icon shared a series of posts on Instagram on Monday, showing off the outfit she changed into after the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.
Dressed head to toe in a custom silver Burberry gown accessorized with a turban and sheer face covering equipped with jewels, the singer wore a gown that also had a shiny corset fit for the queen she is.
In the photographs, Beyoncé is seen alongside husband Jay-Z, showing off her more than 50-carat Lorraine Schwartz earrings, posing with her multiple awards, and hugging Megan Thee Stallion.
Fans in the comments raved about the look, declaring, “THE TIN MAN IS SHAKING!!!!” and “ma’am kindly remove your foot off our necks,” with plenty of fire emoji.
Going into Sunday night with a whopping nine nominations, the “Black Parade” singer took home four statues and solidified her status in history as both the most nominated woman and most honored woman in the award show’s history, with 28 wins at only 39 years old.
During this year’s show, she collected awards for Best Music Video, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best R&B Performance.
While accepting the award for Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade,” she told viewers: “As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times so I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.”
She went on to thank her three children and congratulated her eldest, Blue Ivy Carter, on winning her very first Grammy ― awarded earlier in the night ― for the “Brown Skin Girl” music video.