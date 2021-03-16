Beyoncé Shows Off Her Glittering Post-Grammys Look: 'The Tin Man Is Shaking!'

Fans in the comments raved about the look, declaring, “THE TIN MAN IS SHAKING!!!!” and “ma’am kindly remove your foot off our necks,” with plenty of fire emoji.

Going into Sunday night with a whopping nine nominations, the “Black Parade” singer took home four statues and solidified her status in history as both the most nominated woman and most honored woman in the award show’s history, with 28 wins at only 39 years old.

During this year’s show, she collected awards for Best Music Video, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best R&B Performance.

While accepting the award for Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade,” she told viewers: “As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times so I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.”

She went on to thank her three children and congratulated her eldest, Blue Ivy Carter, on winning her very first Grammy ― awarded earlier in the night ― for the “Brown Skin Girl” music video.