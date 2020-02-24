Beyoncé Honors Kobe Bryant With Emotional Renditions Of 'XO,' 'Halo,' At Memorial

Beyoncé helped kick off Monday’s memorial ceremony for NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna with an emotional musical tribute.
The superstar sang her 2013 hit, “XO,” telling the Los Angeles crowd: “I’m here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs.”
She then implored everyone to sing along before moving on to a performance of her 2008 song, “Halo.”
Held at the Staples Center ― where Bryant played as a star member of the LA Lakers ― the packed ceremony was hosted by the Lakers and Bryant’s Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.
After Beyoncé’s performance, the center aired a video compilation of Bryant’s life on and off the basketball court.
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, last month. Also killed were John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester; Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.