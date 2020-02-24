Beyoncé Honors Kobe Bryant With Emotional Renditions Of 'XO,' 'Halo,' At Memorial

Held at the Staples Center ― where Bryant played as a star member of the LA Lakers ― the packed ceremony was hosted by the Lakers and Bryant’s Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

After Beyoncé’s performance, the center aired a video compilation of Bryant’s life on and off the basketball court.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, last month. Also killed were John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester; Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.