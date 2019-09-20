Beyoncé Shared Photos Of Herself Dressed As Lisa Bonet And Fans Are Crazy In Love

Whenever Beyoncé gives us an inside look at her life it’s a gift, but photos of herself dressed as Lisa Bonet for Halloween are truly another level for a lot of fans.

On Friday, Twitter was abuzz after people noticed that Queen Bey had posted new images on her website in celebration of her 37th year. The “Formation” singer’s 38th birthday was earlier this month and the images offered a retrospective of sorts on some of her looks in the last year.

One of those looks happened to be a Halloween costume of her dressed as the effortlessly cool Bonet. While the series included other costumes, Bey wore last year ― like Toni Braxton and Olympic athlete FloJo ― the Bonet costumes took the cake online. Because, oh yes, did we mention there were two different Bonet looks that Bey recreated? And you thought Halloween and Christmas couldn’t come early this year.

Here’s what fans had to say about the looks:

Lisa Bonet is trending because of... Queen Bey of course! How cute is this picture! #upwith6 pic.twitter.com/MNrvmXicpC — Heidi Alagha (@Heidialagha) September 20, 2019

“when Lisa Bonet was Beyoncé of her day” pic.twitter.com/D2IqEsLQZS — qitc: the re-up (@quietinthec0urt) September 20, 2019

Beyoncé as Lisa Bonet i’m losing it 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qV3DOs37wO — gfg (@comewhenicall) September 20, 2019

Thank you, Beyonce for inspiring a new Halloween costume idea for me. Any chance to try and look like Lisa Bonet should always be taken! pic.twitter.com/JSa4sUVxOu — Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) September 20, 2019

I know we’re supposed to be talking about how cool Beyoncé looks dressed as Lisa Bonet, and she does, but how can we not talk about how super cute those twins are? pic.twitter.com/Vv5otu9AMY — Patti 🗽 (@PattiFromNYC) September 20, 2019

beyoncé as lisa bonet has to be one of the best things i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/9xyQrVIq4B — ༺ 𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔵 ༻ (@PRADAVOCALS) September 20, 2019

Lisa Bonet is a beautiful, environmental queen. From her, to previous years of Toni Braxton and Flo-Jo, I love how Beyoncé often pays tribute to black women legends and puts them on the radar of new generations. ❤ pic.twitter.com/gJmXJiG6rJ — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, H (@heleenamck) September 20, 2019