Beyoncé Jumps On Surprise 'Savage' Remix With Megan Thee Stallion For A Good Cause

David M. Benett via Getty Images Beyoncé attends the London premiere of "The Lion King" in July 2019.

Just when we needed her most, Beyoncé has jumped on a remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.”

The Houston natives have teamed up for the second coming of hot girl summer to take the smash track from the rapper’s recent project “Suga” ― the inspiration for the viral dance challenge on TikTok ― to the next level.

And it’s for a good cause, with all proceeds going to Bread of Life, a disaster relief organization located in their hometown, according to a press release.

https://t.co/ugaFeYTxed I’m fucking crying rn HOUSTON WE ON 🔥🔥🔥🐝🐝🐝🐎🐎🐎 SAVAGE REMIX FT THE MF QUEEN @Beyonce OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/QOQa6CiKmd — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) April 29, 2020

While Queen Bey provides some background vocals, she’s foremost a rapper on the remix, flexing her skills with some delicious one-liners about arguing “lazy bitches,” TikTok and joining OnlyFans.

“I’m a boss, I’m a leader, I pull up in my two-seater / And my momma was a savage, got this shit from Tina,” she raps, giving a shout-out to her mother.

It’s been Megan Thee Stallion’s dream to join forces with the icon for some time now.

“I wanna work with Beyoncé,” she told Complex about a potential collaboration last year. “Obviously, I have to get the OG Hottie — the Houston Hottie — to do a song with me.”

The “Lion King” star has consistently shown up for her fans throughout the coronavirus pandemic, previously announcing a $6 million donation in partnership with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Start Small fund.

Beyoncé also appeared on the “One World: Together At Home” TV special earlier this month to highlight the disproportionate impact the ongoing global health crisis has on Black communities.

“Savage” is currently sitting at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but expect it to soar to the top spot after this Bey feature.

Listen to the full track below.