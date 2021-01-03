Beyoncé Shares Rare Glimpse Of Twins Rumi And Sir In Never-Before-Seen Video

In case her custom middle finger necklace wasn’t a fitting enough tribute to 2020, Beyoncé has shared an intimate peek into the highs and lows of her life over the past year.

The highest of highs? Extremely rare footage of the superstar entertainer’s three children — daughter Blue Ivy, 8, and 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir — with husband Jay-Z.

In the four-minute video posted Friday on Instagram recapping a year like no other, Beyoncé and the adorable-as-ever twins ride around on a golf cart, bopping along to her chart-topping “Savage” remix track with Megan Thee Stallion.

With Sir on her lap, the “Black Is King” singer asks Rumi, “How did you feel about summer this year? Did you have a good summer?” Rumi, sporting a big pink bow in her hair, simply responds with a big smile.

Elsewhere in the video, Beyoncé and the twins model pieces from Ivy Park’s collaboration with Adidas, while Blue Ivy records her part of “Brown Skin Girl,” which went on to earn the 8-year-old plenty of praise and some major awards attention.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have largely kept their youngest children out of the spotlight since announcing their births in July 2017 with a now-iconic floral photo shoot.

Since then, the couple have shared a few precious glimpses of the twins, but have taken measures to keep certain photos from public consumption.

Last year, a black-and-white portrait of their children was leaked online without their knowledge. After some internet uproar, the photo was quickly removed at the request of the Carters’ management, according to BuzzFeed News.

In the caption alongside the video, which also documents the singer’s varied humanitarian and charitable endeavors over the past year, Beyoncé expressed hope for a “better and brighter” 2021.

“2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity,” she wrote. “This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love. As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective.”

She ended the video with a message reminding all those watching that “moments with the ones you love are precious.”

Beyoncé reflected on how the events of 2020 have changed her outlook on her life and legacy in a revealing interview with British Vogue in December.

“I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life,” she told the outlet. “I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop. I released ‘Lemonade’ during the Formation World Tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed ‘Homecoming,’ went on another world tour with Jay, then ‘Black Is King,’ all back to back. It’s been heavy and hectic.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how,” she continued. “Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”

