Beyoncé Sends Sheryl Lee Ralph ‘Wonderful’ Flowers After Her Historic Emmys Win

Beyoncé is sending her love to fellow Dreamgirl Sheryl Lee Ralph.

After taking home an Emmy on Monday evening for her role in ABC’s mockumentary sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” Ralph received the surprise of a lifetime from the “Break My Soul” singer.

In an Instagram video shared by Ralph on Saturday, the longtime actor opens a card attached to a white and yellow flower bouquet, finding a message from Queen Bey.

“To the original Dreamgirl, sending you a beautiful congratulations,” Ralph says, reading the card aloud. “All my love, Beyoncé.”

After reading the empowering icon’s note, the visibly astonished actor places her hands on her head in blissful shock as she gushes over the bouquet.

“Oh Beyoncé,” she sings with her overworked voice as “Dreamgirls” from the movie soundtrack plays in the clip. “Wonderful. I don’t have a voice but it’s wonderful.”

The actor wrote in the caption of her post: “Everyone has their own special dream and all your dreams can come true. Just look in the mirror and love what’s in front of you.”

“Thank you @beyonce,” she continued in the caption. “Don’t forget to dream girls!”

The award-winning pair share history as Ralph pioneered the role of Deena Jones in the Broadway show “Dreamgirls” in 1981 and went on to win the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

In 2006, Beyoncé played the same role in the movie version of the musical.

The “Moesha” alum’s shining moment — when she made history as the second Black woman ever to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — set Hollywood ablaze.

The Queen of the Beyhive wasn’t the only A-list star to express love for Ralph following her victory. She also received a surprise delivery of flowers from Oprah Winfrey that was so massive, a delivery truck had to bring them to her home, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Fellow “Dreamgirls” actor and EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson also joined in on the praise, sending an arrangement of flowers to honor Ralph .

Ralph snagged the win over Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”), Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”), Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”) and Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

“Anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream ... couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like,” she said, accepting her award onstage Monday as the crowd roared in applause. “This is what striving looks like. And don’t you ever, ever give up on you.”