Beyoncé's 'Before I Let Go' Cover Sparks Joy On Twitter As Ode To Black Culture

Beyoncé released her much-anticipated Netflix documentary “Homecoming” and surprise 40-track album early Wednesday morning, setting her fans abuzz.
Among the many responses to “Homecoming” is excitement over Queen Bey’s cover of “Before I Let Go” — yet another example of how her Coachella performance was a tribute to black culture.
Toward the end of the documentary, which Beyoncé wrote, directed and executive produced, is the superstar’s version of “Before I Let Go,” a 1981 single by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly. Beyoncé’s cover of the song is also featured as a bonus track on the surprise album “Homecoming: The Live Album.”
Many on social media celebrated Beyoncé’s decision to highlight “Before I Let Go,” a song that has long been a staple at family gatherings and cookouts in black communities.
Twitter users also cheered Tay Keith, who produced the song, for its bounce sound, and for incorporating hints of Cameo’s ’80s hit “Candy,” widely known as the unofficial song to do the electric slide to.
People also recognized Beyoncé’s version of “Before I Let Go” for its inherent ability to unite generations of music-lovers. Grammy-winning R&B icon Anita Baker tweeted that “Queen” Beyoncé is “Keeping R&B Alive 1 Generation to the Next.”
Many others on Twitter agreed: