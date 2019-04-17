Beyoncé's 'Before I Let Go' Cover Sparks Joy On Twitter As Ode To Black Culture

Beyoncé released her much-anticipated Netflix documentary “Homecoming” and surprise 40-track album early Wednesday morning, setting her fans abuzz.

Among the many responses to “Homecoming” is excitement over Queen Bey’s cover of “Before I Let Go” — yet another example of how her Coachella performance was a tribute to black culture.

Toward the end of the documentary, which Beyoncé wrote, directed and executive produced, is the superstar’s version of “Before I Let Go,” a 1981 single by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly. Beyoncé’s cover of the song is also featured as a bonus track on the surprise album “Homecoming: The Live Album.”

Many on social media celebrated Beyoncé’s decision to highlight “Before I Let Go,” a song that has long been a staple at family gatherings and cookouts in black communities.

When i hear Bey’s version of “Before I Let Go” at the summer cookout pic.twitter.com/0WN8Uq1FVI — Tiffany DuBois (@christianlorai) April 17, 2019

Me, this cookout szn with a drank in my hand jamming to Beyoncé's Before I Let Go. pic.twitter.com/t1frcvUo5L — The Spirit of a Bag Securer (@connichameleon) April 17, 2019

We need a new line dance for the end of Before I Let Go before the first cookout. Chop chop, people. pic.twitter.com/Cis7UUjosl — victoria (@larteyitsfrench) April 17, 2019

Beyoncé dropped #BeyonceHomecoming making Netflix #BeyFlix, a live album and a funky cover of one of the blackest classics ever with Before I Let Go, and authored Michelle Obama's #Time100 icon essay. I'm inspired and missing my edges. It's not 9 am yet. https://t.co/NUIdphrJUP pic.twitter.com/sDj1Kq7wrK — Jeneé Osterheldt (@SincerelyJenee) April 17, 2019

Twitter users also cheered Tay Keith, who produced the song, for its bounce sound, and for incorporating hints of Cameo’s ’80s hit “Candy,” widely known as the unofficial song to do the electric slide to.

Flipping "Before i let go" and "Candy" with some bounce is type ingenious...word to @taykeith — Ømen (@ProducedbyOmen) April 17, 2019

when Tay Keith switched up the beat to Cameo’s “Candy” on Beyoncé’s “Before I Let Go” pic.twitter.com/oMwNqHkIjJ — herman (@hboooogie) April 17, 2019

Beyoncé did Before I Let Go, started it w/ Tay Keith’s iconic drop, switched the beat to “Candy,” blessed the jawn w/ Bounce & Big Band sounds & made a classic her own symphony.



In 4 minutes.



Aye.



She the greatest of our lifetimes.



If you still Anti-Beyonce, you Anti-Black. — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) April 17, 2019

Bey's Before I Let Go/Candy/Line Dancing directions/played by the Homecoming Band is blacker than the blackest thing ever. God is pleased. #BeyonceHomecoming — Blair LM Kelley (@profblmkelley) April 17, 2019

People also recognized Beyoncé’s version of “Before I Let Go” for its inherent ability to unite generations of music-lovers. Grammy-winning R&B icon Anita Baker tweeted that “Queen” Beyoncé is “Keeping R&B Alive 1 Generation to the Next.”

🤣Coffee's On! Music's in the Air...🎶Before i Let Go🎶.. from Frankie Beverly & Beyonce'.... Queen keeping R&B Alive🎁 1 Generation to the Next #ItIsTradition🎉 #HOMECOMING🎈 pic.twitter.com/9mrpkbiLCw — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) April 17, 2019

Many others on Twitter agreed:

Guys, Beyoncé just extended the like of Before I Let Go for at least three more generations. 😭 — Arriana👩🏾‍💻 (@TickleMEArri) April 17, 2019

Beyoncé’s version of Before I Let Go makes me want to electric slide with the oldies and bust out the chicken head. She just bridged the gap between generations. Family cookouts will be changed forever 😩❤️ — s h a n a e ™ (@slim_zaddy) April 17, 2019

Somebody host a new generation bbq this summer and play Before I Let Go x Beyoncé right before it’s time to go. Then we can stand around for hours afterwards and talk about how we were supposed to be gone hours ago... #BeyoncéHomecoming — She’s a dancer (@liveecarmen) April 17, 2019

beyoncé really knows how to mesh generations together. she did it with DIL & now before i let go. her ability to take classics & transform them into something beyond is beyond me... — lil baby stallion (@thee_twan) April 17, 2019