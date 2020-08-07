Style & Beauty

9 Things You Might Actually Be Able To Afford From ‘Black Is King’ Designers

Beyoncé's visual album is rich with designer duds. Here's how you can relive the magic for less.

It’s been one week since Beyoncé gave us the gift of “Black is King,” the visual album that, as expected, was an utter feast for the senses, thanks in large part to a massive scale wardrobe spearheaded by stylist Zerina Akers.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Akers said she lost count of the actual number of outfits in which she dressed Bey, her family and the other stars of the film, but that didn’t stop the internet from having a field day trying to count them.

Many of the looks were custom-made, some by big names like Valentino and Balmain and others by lesser-known designers.

As much as we’d love to twirl around our living rooms in an over-the-top, colorful, ruffled Mary Katrantzou gown like this one ...

... there are some pieces by designers featured in the film that may be more within your price range.

Here are nine pieces from just a sampling of the designers featured in “Black Is King,” alongside the pieces Bey wore herself:

From D.Bleu.Dazzled, who designed this look:
D.Bleu.Dazzled Sporty Space Biker Shorts and Sports Bra
d.bleu.dazzled
Get the D.Bleu.Dazzled sporty space biker shorts for $100 and sports bra for $75.
D.Bleu.Dazzled 'Midnight Sky' Crystallized Black Fishnets
d.bleu.dazzled
Get the D.Bleu.Dazzled midnight sky crystallized black fishnets for $75.
From L'enchanteur, who designed this look:
L'enchanteur SunGod Earrings
L'enchanteur
Get the L'enchanteur SunGod earrings for $390.
From Duckie Confetti, who designed this look:
Duckie Confetti Mood 4 Eva Money Print Pajamas
Beyoncé
Get the Duckie Confetti Mood 4 Eva money print pajamas (currently sold out, but you can get notifications once they're available) for $160.
From S. Garvey Collective, who designed this look:
S. Garvey Collective Aztec Jumpsuit
S. Garvey Collective
Get the S. Garvey Collective Aztec jumpsuit for $158.
S. Garvey Collective Sugarcane Midi Dress
S Garvey Collective
Get the S. Garvey Sugarcane midi dress for $158.
From Lafalaise Dion, who designed this look:
Lafalaise Dion Tube Handbag
Lafalaise Dion
Get the Lafalaiase Dion tube handbag for $54.08.
From La Perla, who designed this look:
La Perla Second Skin Non-Wired Padded Triangle V-Bra
La Perla
Get the La Perla second skin non-wired padded triangle v-bra for $190.
From Levenity, who designed this look:
Levenity Carrie Off-Shoulder Denim Jacket and Lucy Mini Skirt
Levenity
Get the Levenity Carrie off-shoulder denim jacket for $320 and Lucy mini skirt for $205.
