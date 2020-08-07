9 Things You Might Actually Be Able To Afford From ‘Black Is King’ Designers

It’s been one week since Beyoncé gave us the gift of “Black is King,” the visual album that, as expected, was an utter feast for the senses, thanks in large part to a massive scale wardrobe spearheaded by stylist Zerina Akers.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Akers said she lost count of the actual number of outfits in which she dressed Bey, her family and the other stars of the film, but that didn’t stop the internet from having a field day trying to count them.

Many of the looks were custom-made, some by big names like Valentino and Balmain and others by lesser-known designers.

As much as we’d love to twirl around our living rooms in an over-the-top, colorful, ruffled Mary Katrantzou gown like this one ...

... there are some pieces by designers featured in the film that may be more within your price range.