Beyoncé Fangirls Over Daughter Blue Ivy After She Joined Her Onstage As Backup Dancer

Beyoncé is gushing over her daughter Blue Ivy Carter after recently making a special appearance on the singer’s Renaissance Tour.

On Monday, the “Crazy in Love” crooner fangirled over Blue Ivy on Instagram, sharing a loving tribute to celebrate their special moment onstage.

“My beautiful first born,” the 41-year-old wrote alongside a snapshot and videos of her daughter performing. “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

In one clip, Blue Ivy, who appeared onstage Friday night to perform “My Power” from Beyoncé’s 2019 “Lion King” soundtrack and the 2020 hit song “Black Parade,” shows off her dance moves while rocking a head-to-toe sparkling silver outfit just like her mom.

Twitter users quickly celebrated the epic moment, praising Blue Ivy — who is also the second-youngest person to score a Grammy Award — for her “effortless” onstage presence during the tour stop in Paris.

THEN she brings out THE PRINCESS! blue ivy carter, who effortlessly, and with such chilled vibes, dances while her mother performs a medley of my power and black parade, with an interlude of alright by kendrick lamar. gagged. dead. gone. pic.twitter.com/hojJ2Pqmmx — David Chipakupaku 🏴🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) May 30, 2023

Blue Ivy is iconic!! I hope she performs for the DC show. 🔥 — Jes Jones (@petalpushaa) May 30, 2023

Blue Ivy Carter, you betta dance!! 🔥🙌🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/MmHqUC0dyh — Stephanie Carter (@StephanieFierce) May 26, 2023

Blue Ivy walking out on that "bloodline" dance was SO ICONIC to watch.... can't even forget about it! 😭💯😭💯 #RenaissanceWorldTour #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/dznC7vrzdf — Anthony Buchanan (@anthonyscountry) May 28, 2023

Beyoncé shares three children with husband Jay-Z: Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

Rumi was also in attendance at the show, and was spotted cheering on her big sister from the crowd.

Rumi Carter shows her support for her sister and mother with her friend while holding a "We love you, Blue!!" banner❤️ #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/BuudYL9sA7 — Yoncé Philippines (@BeyonceManila) May 27, 2023

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, also joined in on the love for the young star, posting a loving shoutout to her on Saturday.

“Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people!” the 69-year-old wrote alongside a video of Blue Ivy’s performance.

“She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter. No Fear,” she added with multiple heart emojis.