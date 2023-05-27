Beyoncé Invites Blue Ivy To Dance Onstage In Surprise 'Renaissance' Tour Appearance

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour stop in Paris became a family affair after she invited her daughter Blue Ivy Carter to dance alongside her and other performers on Friday.

The mother-daughter duo – decked out in flashy, silvery jumpsuits – grooved along to “MY POWER,” the singer’s 2019 song of “The Lion King” soundtrack.

“Give it up for Blue,” said Beyoncé seconds before her daughter kept up with the moves from the dancers surrounding her.

The 11-year-old, who joined her mother onstage in January for a duet of “Brown Skin Girl” in Dubai, continued to rock alongside dancers as Queen Bey sang “BLACK PARADE” atop a shiny vehicle.

Blue, who earned a Grammy back in 2021, showed off her dance moves to a crowd that reportedly had a number of stars in attendance including Natalie Portman, Selena Gomez, Pharrell Williams, Kris Jenner, Lenny Kravitz and Megan Thee Stallion, according to several Twitter posts.