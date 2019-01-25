Beyoncé Shares Adorable Side-By-Side Photos Of Her And Blue Ivy At The Same Age

Instagram users are calling Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter “twins” after Queen Bey shared side-by-side photos of them at the same age.

The “Lemonade” artist posted the pictures Thursday, a couple weeks after her daughter turned 7 years old. She captioned the sweet post with a sentiment many parents can relate to as they watch the years fly by.

“Someone made this comparison of me at age 7 and Blue at age 7,” Beyoncé wrote. “My baby is growing up.”

Beyoncé and her husband, hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, are also parents to 1-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.

The singer shared a video on Instagram on New Year’s Day that captured the highlights of the Carter family’s lives in 2018.

The video montage showed snippets from the On the Run II Tour and one of Blue Ivy’s most adorable public moments. The then 6-year-old famously motioned to her parents to quiet down at the Grammy Awards last year.