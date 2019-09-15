Granted, Paul McCartney was in the “Carpool Karaoke” that won a Creative Arts Emmy Saturday night. But many pop culture reviewers and fans felt it hardly held a candle to Beyoncé’s Netflix concert film and documentary extravaganza “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé,” which has had glowing reviews.

james cordens carpool karaoke just won best technical direction.... a camera taped to a windshield just won an emmy over this pic.twitter.com/61jMbY1i5h — B∆K (@angryonce) September 15, 2019

It didn’t get any better for Beyoncé after losing top honors to “Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool” in the category of Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded).

Though “Homecoming” and Beyoncé had been nominated for a total of six awards, they didn’t grab a single one. Beyoncé lost the directing nod to “Springsteen on Broadway,” Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special to “Rent,” the writing Emmy to Hannah Gadsby’s “Nannette,” and Outstanding Music Direction honors to “Fosse/Verdon.” “Homecoming” also lost to “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming.

“Homecoming” combined footage from Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella concert featuring the singer and 100 other performers with behind-the-scenes footage providing an intimate look at the world of a performer.

Beyoncé didn’t attend the first night of the two-night awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It will air on FXX Sept. 21, ahead of the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast on Fox the following night.

