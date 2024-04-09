Beyoncé's 6-Year-Old Daughter Makes Music History

While most 6-year-olds are busy being first-graders, Rumi Carter is making music history.
Beyoncé’s little girl has officially become the youngest female artist to ever chart on the Billboard Hot 100 as “Protector,” a song from Bey’s new country music album, “Cowboy Carter,” debuted at No. 42 in its first week following the album’s release on March 29.
Rumi’s contribution to “Protector” is brief but significant, asking in the opening seconds of the song, “Mom, can I hear the lullaby? Please?”
Beyoncé, who shares three children with her husband, Jay-Z, has made a notable splash with her album.
“Cowboy Carter” not only debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200, but saw Beyoncé sell more albums in the first week than anyone else this year — with the equivalent of 407,000 units — and become the first-ever Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.
While Beyoncé’s collaborators have praised her for her first full-fledged effort in the genre, some conservatives have voiced disdain for the pop and R&B artist entering the fray.
Despite this, the record-breaking Grammy winner has received glowing tributes from people as influential as Paul McCartney and Michelle Obama. And now, Beyoncé can celebrate Rumi being her second child to chart alongside her.
Her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, is still the youngest artist to ever land on any Billboard chart, as her breaths and coos recorded shortly after her birth were featured on Jay-Z’s “Glory” in 2012, which debuted at No. 63 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart at the time.
While Beyoncé and Jay-Z have reportedly charted 106 and 105 times on the Hot 100, respectively, their two daughters have now officially joined a small pantheon of charting siblings — including Noah, Trace and Miley Cyrus, Jaden and Willow Smith and the Jackson 5.