Beyoncé Sings 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' In 'Lion King' Teaser

Now that’s perfect harmony.

A teaser of Beyoncé and Donald Glover singing “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?” from “The Lion King” remake has quickly become the pride of the internet.

Queen Bey and the artist also known as Childish Gambino, who voice the loving big cats Nala and Simba, appear to have successfully given new life to Elton John and Tim Rice’s Oscar-winning original.

In the new preview, posted Sunday, the song frames Mufasa’s speech to Simba about the previous kings looking down from the stars. There are quick cuts to a cuddly moment between Simba and Nala, a stampede and the silhouettes of Simba, Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) and Timon (Billy Eichner) in the moonlight.

But this clip was mostly about the audio, and we’re definitely feeling their duet.

The movie opens July 19 when fans will hopefully find that “there’s magic everywhere.” Just like the song says.

Check out the full spot here: