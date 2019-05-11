2 Queens Sat Courtside At The Rockets-Warriors Game, 1 Got Trolled On Big Screen

Royalty descended on the Houston Rockets’ NBA Playoffs home game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.
Queen Bey (aka Beyoncé) and Queen Daenerys Targaryen (aka “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke) were spotted courtside at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
Clutch, the Rockets’ mascot, cracked a joke about the rogue cup goof from last Sunday’s episode of “Thrones” as Clarke was introduced on the big screen with her fictional character’s full title.
Check out the video here:
Beyoncé and music mogul husband Jay-Z, meanwhile, were welcomed to the sound of their 2003 hit “Crazy In Love.”
Check out the clip here:
The trio’s presence became a hot talking point on Twitter:
Sadly for Rockets’ fan Beyoncé, her hometown side lost Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals to a 118-113 scoreline and was eliminated from the playoffs.
It’s not known if Clarke met up with Beyoncé after the game.
But some folks on Twitter prayed they didn’t repeat the very awkward chat the pair reportedly endured at an Oscars after-party, which Clarke recalled to late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel earlier this month: