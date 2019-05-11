2 Queens Sat Courtside At The Rockets-Warriors Game, 1 Got Trolled On Big Screen

Royalty descended on the Houston Rockets’ NBA Playoffs home game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

Queen Bey (aka Beyoncé) and Queen Daenerys Targaryen (aka “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke) were spotted courtside at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Clutch, the Rockets’ mascot, cracked a joke about the rogue cup goof from last Sunday’s episode of “Thrones” as Clarke was introduced on the big screen with her fictional character’s full title.

Check out the video here:

🚨 THIS IS NOT A BLOOPER 🚨



The Mother of Dragons is at the #Rockets game with a coffee!@emiliaclarke | #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/hqo2jeXMuo — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 11, 2019

Beyoncé and music mogul husband Jay-Z, meanwhile, were welcomed to the sound of their 2003 hit “Crazy In Love.”

Check out the clip here:

The trio’s presence became a hot talking point on Twitter:

No KD.



Beyoncé AND the Mother of Dragons courtside...



If the Rockets can’t pull this one off, they deserve the greyscale. — Chiney Ogwumike (@Chiney321) May 11, 2019

Can she just “Dracarys” Golden State and end the series so #Rockets can advance? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/XoNqn0KnJT — Maggie McKethan (@maggiemckethan) May 11, 2019

We can’t lose in front of Khaleesi and Beyonce — Dj Candlest🕯ck (@candlestickem) May 11, 2019

A+ chyron work here in Houston. pic.twitter.com/12cQjERKFl — Rob Mahoney (@RobMahoney) May 11, 2019

Emilia Clarke and Beyonce are at the Warriors-Rockets game.



That's the "Game of Thrones" final battle we all deserve, frankly. — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) May 11, 2019

Beyonce and Emilia Clarke are at the @HoustonRockets game and I wish I was at a game now more than ever 😫 — Stephanie Rice (@stephricemusic) May 11, 2019

Sadly for Rockets’ fan Beyoncé, her hometown side lost Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals to a 118-113 scoreline and was eliminated from the playoffs.

It’s not known if Clarke met up with Beyoncé after the game.