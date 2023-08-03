Beyoncé Collaborator Spills On Sweet Gift The Singer Gave Her Team After Emmys Loss

Beyoncé gifted her team with “little” Emmy Awards in a sweet gesture after her documentary “Homecoming” lost in several categories at the 2019 ceremony, according to Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler.

Beachler, whose credits include Beyoncé’s visual album “Lemonade” and Academy Award-winning work on “Black Panther,” shared this week that she discovered the replica Emmys when she started on Bey’s 2020 film “Black Is King.”

“There was a bunch of little plastic Emmy Awards w/ hand written names on them. They told me b/c they didn’t win for Homecoming, B stayed up after & made everyone their own special one w/ a note,” Beachler wrote on X, the rebranded name for Twitter.

Beachler wrote that it was a moment she “will never ever forget.”

Her posts were in response to videos of Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King showing love to Bey following a stop on her Renaissance World Tour.

“Homecoming” was nominated in six categories at the 2019 Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Special and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special.

“She is brilliant and kind. I can’t explain it, it’s other worldly. She was called to do what she does,” Beachler wrote.

Beachler added that Queen B is the “tentacles of light,” adding that those tentacles “wrap you in power, love and confidence.”

“She is kind and protective and she’s a girls girl. This is her presence daily,” she wrote. “She is a true Mama to her babies too. And she works, not to perfection but until it’s right. She is in love with her husband and he’s (a comedian and kind) in love with her. But be clear don’t cross her. ❤️❤️❤️💯”

Bey has also celebrated entertainers’ wins at the ceremony. She gifted Emmy-winning “Abbott Elementary” actor Sheryl Lee Ralph with flowers following her 2022 win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Ralph originally starred as Deena Jones in Broadway’s “Dreamgirls,” a role that the “Break My Soul” singer played in the 2006 film adaptation of the musical.