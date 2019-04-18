Beyoncé Opens Up About 'Extremely Difficult' Pregnancy With Her Twins

In Beyoncé’s new Netflix documentary, “Homecoming,” the singer opens up for the first time about her “extremely difficult pregnancy” with twins Sir and Rumi.

“I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly,” Beyoncé said in the film. The development led her to postpone her headlining spot at the festival for a year. “And it ended up being twins, which was even more of a surprise.”

Beyoncé said she developed preeclampsia, a high-risk condition that includes high blood pressure and sometimes damage to certain organs, like the kidneys and liver, according to the Mayo Clinic. She also had a scary delivery.

A shot of Bey with her newborn twins, Sir and Rumi.

“In the womb, one of my babies’ heartbeat paused a few times, so I had to get an emergency C-section,” she said. “My body went through more than I knew it could.”

After giving birth, Beyoncé began working to recover for her Coachella performance. She said she weighed 218 pounds on the day she gave birth and worked tirelessly to get her mind and body right for the major show.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Michelle Williams, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child perform on stage during Coachella on April 21, 2018, in Indio, California.

“In the beginning, there were so many muscle spasms and just internally my body was not connected,” she said, adding that she had to rebuild “cut muscles,” from her C-section. “My mind was not there. My mind wanted to be with my children.”

She added: “I would dance and go off to the trailer and breastfeed the babies, the days I could I would bring the children.”

Beyoncé announced her pregnancy with twins in a now-iconic photo shoot in 2017 with a statement from “The Carters.”

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes,” the announcement said.

She and husband Jay-Z welcomed the twins that June.