Beyoncé Honors 13-Year-Old Fan Who Died Of Brain Cancer With Moving Medley

“Honey, Honey, I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever you’re near,” Beyoncé started the note, quoting the song’s lyrics. “I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me. I can’t wait to meet you one day and I’m so happy you’re home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B.”

At the time, Lyric shared a post on Instagram documenting her shock over receiving the sweet gift, saying, “Thank you so much for these flowers. I love you and I can’t wait to meet you.”