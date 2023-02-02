Beyoncé gets the joke. Chris Graythen via Getty Images

We apologize in advance for even reporting on some very brave souls who dared to slander Queen Bey.

But it’s so clever we can’t help ourselves.

A Beyoncé fan on Twitter decided to get a little sneaky in order to try to snag some highly coveted tickets to her 2023 Renaissance World Tour, which the “Break My Soul” singer announced Wednesday.

Their tactic? Make Beyoncé out to be a hack so fewer people will try to buy tickets to her shows, making it easier for them to score some of their own.

“Beyoncé is not a good performer and her concerts are boring,” Twitter user @TheHilaryBuff tweeted Tuesday. “Don’t waste your time buying tickets, y’all. I’m definitely not gonna get them anymore. Moment of clarity. I’m gonna save my coin. You should do the same. Let’s be responsible this year.”

Other Beyoncé fans quickly got the joke and attempted the unthinkable as well.

she also historically sounds terrible in New Jersey because of the air quality, so i'd recommend avoiding the MetLife Stadium shows https://t.co/z9UNgPRVkx — jack irvin (@jackirvinwho) February 2, 2023

She’s HORRIBLE! All the dancing and stuff is fake so I really wouldn’t waste a dime especially at the Inglewood date — CUFF IT (@realhwstan06) February 1, 2023

Can confirm. I saw her live in 2019 and I broke out in hives. Her music is laced with poison, and she’s in the illuminati. Don’t buy the tickets. #boycottbeyonce https://t.co/dNYLrTrzEy — W.E.B. Du Boyz II Men (@Takon_dwa) February 1, 2023

I think y’all would want to see this before tickets go on sale. pic.twitter.com/6wKAC3lAr5 — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) February 1, 2023

i heard beyoncé pulls people from the crowd at random in order to sacrifice them ON stage to the illuminati like nobody should be buying tickets to this https://t.co/pztuLj1ENz — tia (@cursedhive) February 1, 2023

Beyoncé stole my voice like Ursula so she could be able to sing 😖10/10 do not recommend buying her tour tickets — Layla….SHAD MOSS IM YOUR #1 FAN (@glamsquadhippie) January 31, 2023

My friend said Beyoncé doesn’t even perform live and that it’s actually a stunt double dancer doing everything and her vocals are AI so yeah i would just think twice before getting tickets for her tour — HEEDlE (@heyheedie) January 31, 2023

I said the same thing. They need to boycott her for real, too invested in the eligibility community and too “hood” … plus I heard she don’t like dogs and runs over kittens. pic.twitter.com/IVnuyFNipK — Surviving Grayling (@daddyklark) February 1, 2023

I’ve seen Beyoncé 9 times and every time she gets worse. She can’t dance and she certainly can’t sing. A very bad live performer.

DON’T WASTE YOUR MONEY!!! — jack rem x (@jackremmington) February 1, 2023

Aht aht! Stay home and save your money like me!!! — Hilary Buff (Vampire Slayer) (@TheHilaryBuff) February 1, 2023

Too bad the trashing-Bey-to-open-up-availability scam won’t pan out because buying tickets to her tour will likely be a headache.

Due to the chaos that ensued over ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour, Ticketmaster said in a recent release that it’s implementing measures to “ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers,” using a Verified Fan registration system to “help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets.”

This means fans have to register to merely prove they’re a human being and not a bot before even attempting to buy tickets.

Live Nation even published step-by-step instructions for fans hoping to nab a seat, which honestly sounds really complicated. So, yeah, maybe don’t buy a ticket after all.