Beyoncé Fans Are Divided Over Her 22 Days Nutrition Diet Promo

Fans of Beyoncé are divided over an ad campaign video the singer released on her personal YouTube account in which she touts her success with trainer Marco Borges’ 22 Days Nutrition diet.

The ad begins with Beyoncé stepping on the scale — “every woman’s nightmare,” she calls it — on the first day of rehearsals for her 2018 headlining Coachella performance. The pop icon followed the plant-based diet program for 44 days total leading up to Coachella, according to the video.

“I was a woman that felt like my body was not mine,” the “Lion King” star says in the video, referring to what it was like after she gave birth to her twins, Rumi and Sir. “Me getting the weight off was so much easier than getting back in shape and my body feeling comfortable.”

The video includes footage of Beyoncé going through intense rehearsals while Borges promotes the benefits of the vegan diet, calling it “a move towards healthier choices” that’s designed to help improve sleep, mood, complexion and strength in addition to managing weight.

The end of the ad shows Beyoncé twirling in what she calls her “wonder woman costume” and appearing thrilled to have lost the weight.

“She’s comin’ back,” Beyoncé says in voiceover as the ad shows her performing at Coachella.

The ad campaign yielded mixed responses from fans and critics alike. Some fans applauded the singer for following a vegan lifestyle. Others expressed disappointment that she chose to focus on the scale and a “fad diet” rather than body positivity.

“I’m disappointed to hear her calling her weight post-twins every ‘woman’s nightmare’, and promoting a VERY restrictive diet,” one Twitter user wrote. “Perhaps use your star power to promote body positivity and beauty at any body size.”

When Beyoncé’s “heavy” weight is your target weight. pic.twitter.com/hTYcCLSQIG — shar (@SharSaysSo) July 24, 2019

I just watched @beyonce's 22 Days Nutrition video while eating a hot dog and fries in front of my computer. So that's where my life's at right now lol. (btw it was delicious)https://t.co/qc3Y1yoAQT — Jenny Rodrigues (@jennynotjen) July 24, 2019

Anne Gaviola at Vice pointed out that Beyoncé has access to professionals who can help her reach “long-term success” with her health.

“Beyoncé is able to diet with the oversight of several professionals, so she has a good chance of long-term success no matter what her short or long-term goals are,” Gaviola wrote. “But, for those of us who don’t have an army of professional chefs, coaches, and medical experts guiding us every step of the way, the outcome is likely to be far more uncertain.”

