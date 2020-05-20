Beyoncé To Join The Obamas As Speakers For Virtual Graduation Event

Beyoncé is slated to participate in an upcoming virtual graduation event for the class of 2020 alongside Barack and Michelle Obama.

The live-stream event, “Dear Class of 2020,” is scheduled to air on YouTube on June 6.

YouTube announced Beyoncé’s participation on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported. The “Lemonade” singer joins a list of celebrities lined up for the online festivities, who include BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Kelly Rowland and Taylor Swift.

Michelle Obama first announced the event in an Instagram post on May 5. The “Becoming” author said she was collaborating with YouTube Originals to host it via her education-focused Reach Higher initiative, adding that she wanted all soon-to-be 2020 graduates to get the celebration they deserve.

Schools across the globe have canceled or postponed in-person graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whether you’re graduating from high school, college, or any other kind of school––we want you, your family, and all of your loved ones to be a part of this celebration,” the former first lady wrote.

#DearClassOf2020 You’ve worked so hard for this moment and even more people want to celebrate you. Join us in a Graduate #WithMe livestream event just for you. June 6th 👉 https://t.co/U4xzliH3Xi pic.twitter.com/se0pCOpXWt — YouTube (@YouTube) May 19, 2020

Beyoncé is expected to deliver an “inspirational message” to the class of 2020 during the live-stream event, according to the AP.

Other speakers include former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafza and Barack Obama. The former president participated last Saturday in a virtual graduation event that gained wide attention, delivering a commencement address to the 2020 graduating class of historically Black colleges and universities.

Later that day, he spoke as part of an online event for high school seniors titled, “Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020,” hosted by NBA star LeBron James via his family foundation, as well as the Entertainment Industry Foundation and XQ Institute.

Obama encouraged graduating seniors during his speech, telling them, “If the world’s going to get better, it’s going to be up to you.”