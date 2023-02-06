What's Hot

Beyonce Breaks The Record For Most Grammy Wins Ever

The “Break My Soul” hitmaker, the most nominated artist at this year's ceremony, broke the record with her win in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category.
Ben Blanchet

Beyoncé made history and broke the record for the most Grammy wins at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

The “Break My Soul” hitmaker, the most nominated artist at this year’s ceremony, took home her 32nd Grammy and broke the record with her win for “Renaissance” in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category.

Beyoncé, in an emotional acceptance speech, thanked the queer community for “inventing the genre” and their support for her.

Prior to her record-breaking win, the singer thanked fans and collaborators in a lengthy Instagram post.

The singer did not appear to accept an award earlier in the ceremony because she was “stuck in traffic” on Sunday, according to host Trevor Noah.

Noah handed the star her award later in the ceremony. The singer also notably showed up late to the 2021 ceremony.

The late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, a longtime music director at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, previously held the record with his 31 wins from 74 nominations.

Beyoncé’s wins also marked another achievement for the artist: The singer has at least one Grammy win for each of her solo albums.

Beyoncé is tied with her husband, Jay-Z, for the artist with the most nominations in Grammy history, with 88 nominations throughout her career.

