Beyoncé Sings Happy Birthday To Diana Ross, One Diva To Another

Piece of cake.

Diana Ross’ 75th birthday merited a special “happy birthday,” and fellow diva Beyoncé answered the call on Tuesday.

Watch her serenade the Motown great at her party in the videos below. The “Lemonade” singer addressed the music legend as “Miss Ross” as she sang.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Ross’ daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, was searching the party venue for a famous guest to do the honors. She realized Beyoncé was still in the house and asked her to “Come on down!”

Good to see a couple of generational music legends celebrate together.