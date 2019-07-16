Beyoncé Looks Poised To Win Big With 'Homecoming' And 'The Lion King'

More than a year after Beyoncé took the 2018 Coachella festival by storm, her instantly iconic, history-making performance continues to pay dividends.

In April, the singer and actress released “Homecoming,” a Netflix documentary and live album capturing her Coachella set for posterity. The film received near-universal critical acclaim and on Tuesday scooped up six Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Music Direction.

Beyoncé has previously been an Emmys contender. Her 2016 visual album, “Lemonade,” scored four nominations, while her 2014 On the Run Tour with husband Jay-Z received a nod for Outstanding Special Class Program. In addition, her Super Bowl XlVII Halftime Show performance was nominated for Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program in 2013.

Though the 23-time Grammy winner has never taken home an Emmy, early signs suggest she’ll be a force to be reckoned with this award season.

On Thursday, she returns to the big screen as Nala in Disney’s photorealistic reboot of its 1994 classic, “The Lion King.” Her chances at Oscar glory aren’t limited to her performance in the film, which also stars Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen. Last week, she released “Spirit,” a track written and recorded specifically for the film that also appears on her forthcoming movie tie-in album, “The Lion King: The Gift.”

Not surprisingly, fans were quick to deem “Spirit” an Oscar shoo-in for Original Song upon its release.

With Tuesday’s Emmy nominations and possible Oscar nods in mind, some believe Beyoncé is inching closer to coveted EGOT status.

John Legend became the latest artist to earn that distinction ― reserved for those who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony ― last year. Only 12 other people, including Audrey Hepburn and Mel Brooks, have done so.

Though Beyoncé has yet to publicly set her sights on a Tony Award, the superstar’s early musical oeuvre could soon be making it to Broadway. Her father, Matthew Knowles, announced plans in April to mount “Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical,” a stage musical featuring the female pop group’s catalog.