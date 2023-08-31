Beyoncé Has The Perfect Reaction To Her New Honorary Mayor Title

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The Queen Bey recently became the queen of Santa Clara, California.

The city council of Santa Clara declared Beyoncé the honorary mayor of the city for the day on Wednesday, according to a press release issued the day prior. The singer, who performed a stop of her Renaissance World Tour at the city’s Levi’s Stadium on Wednesday, was also granted a key to the city.

Beyoncé appeared to appreciate the honor and was captured in a fan video posted on TikTok flaunting her new title during her performance onstage.

“You know today is special because today... I am the mayor,” the “Break My Soul” singer said with a laugh before expressing her appreciation for her fans.

“This is my gratitude tour,” she said. “I don’t take any of this for granted. I know after 25 years, I’m still able to do what I love is because of your loyalty because of your prayers. I’m so grateful for y’all.”

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa M. Gillmor celebrated Beyoncé for “championing marginalized communities through her service to communities globally” in Tuesday’s press release.

“In recognition of her artistry and humanitarianism, we are proud to present Beyoncé a key to our city along with the title of honorary mayor,” Gilmor said.

Beyoncé’s latest tour has sparked a lot of excitement amongst her fans — and her eldest daughter’s growing fanbase.

The singer’s 11-year-old, Blue Ivy, whom she shares with music mogul Jay-Z, has been making a name for herself as a dancer by performing dance cameos during her mother’s Renaissance World Tour.