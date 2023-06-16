Beyoncé Just Flexed Her 'POWER' On An Entire Nation's Economy

Beyoncé appears to have contributed her “ENERGY” to the Swedish economy as her “Renaissance World Tour” stop in the country had an impact on inflation, according to an economist.

The BeyHive buzzed their way to see the singer perform in Stockholm as she kicked off her tour in the country’s capital city last month.

The demand was enough for Bey to add a second show in the city and her stop – according to Michael Grahn, the chief economist at Danske Bank in Sweden – added to a surge in the costs of hotels and restaurants.

″[That’s] definitely not normal. Stars come here all the time, [but] we seldom see effects like this,” said Grahn to CNN, which noted a “modest decline in overall inflation” compared to estimated numbers in the country.

“Perhaps all that isn’t just down to her as there are other events taking place, but when you think about what was the cause, she is the prime suspect,” Grahn told the news outlet.

“It’s not just out of the blue, we did hear a month ago that it was very hard for her fans to get accommodation and that hotel rates went up. It seems to be a reasonable guess.”

Grahn wrote on Twitter that “this upside surprise” is expected to be “reversed” as hotel and ticket prices go back to normal in June.

Beyoncé performs during the opening night of her ongoing tour at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

The inflation number comes after some U.S. fans took flights to Sweden to take advantage of cheaper tickets for the in-demand tour, a BuzzFeed News story detailed in February.

The outlet noted floor tickets set at $95 for Bey’s Sweden stop, a massive discount compared to floor seats in New York set at $823 or more on SeatGeek, as of Friday morning.

