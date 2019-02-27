Janet Mock Celebrates Her ‘Idol’ Beyoncé For Honoring Her In Black History Month

Janet Mock is celebrating the recognition she received from Beyoncé, who honored the transgender rights activist on her website for Black History Month.

“When your idol sees and uplifts your black greatness,” Mock wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “Thank you Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter.”

A page dedicated to Mock and her years of activism was published to Queen Bey’s website on Tuesday as part of a black history series titled “We Good.” “Today we’re celebrating activist, author, and director Janet Mock,” the post read.