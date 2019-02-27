Janet Mock Celebrates Her ‘Idol’ Beyoncé For Honoring Her In Black History Month

Janet Mock is celebrating the recognition she received from Beyoncé, who honored the transgender rights activist on her website for Black History Month.
“When your idol sees and uplifts your black greatness,” Mock wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “Thank you Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter.”
A page dedicated to Mock and her years of activism was published to Queen Bey’s website on Tuesday as part of a black history series titled “We Good.” “Today we’re celebrating activist, author, and director Janet Mock,” the post read.
Last year, Mock, a best-selling author and writer-producer, became the first black transgender woman to direct a major network television episode with FX drama “Pose.”
Last week, she was named Harvard University’s 2019 Artist of the Year. Mock will receive the award during the university’s Cultural Rhythms festival on March 9, according to the Harvard Gazette.
Beyoncé’s website also recently honored Meghan Markle for her charitable work and for bringing “many Black traditions to her Royal Wedding.” The “Lemonade” icon and her husband, music mogul Jay-Z, accepted a Brit Award by video last week while standing next to a portrait of the Duchess of Sussex.