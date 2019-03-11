Beyoncé and Jay-Z Will Receive Huge GLAAD Honor For LGBTQ Advocacy

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis praised Beyoncé and Jay-Z as “global icons and passionate defenders of human rights and acceptance for all people.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z will join the ranks of fellow superstars Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears as recipients of GLAAD’s Vanguard Award later this month.

The powerhouse couple will receive the honor, which is “presented to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people,” at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on March 28. The awards ceremony, now in its 30th year, will be hosted by Ross Mathews at the Beverly Hilton.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis praised the Carters as “global icons and passionate defenders of human rights and acceptance for all people” in a statement posted on the LGBTQ advocacy group’s website.

Last year, Jay-Z received a GLAAD Special Recognition Award for his song and music video “Smile,” which appeared on his 2017 album, “4:44.” That much-buzzed-about track boasted a spoken-word outro from the rapper’s mother, Gloria Carter, in which for the first time she opened up publicly about identifying as a lesbian.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has blasted “religious liberty” laws that allow businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ people. In 2016, she dedicated the song “Halo” to the families of the 49 victims killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting ― many of whom identified as LGBTQ ― during a stop on her Formation World Tour.

Beyoncé has also tapped actress and author Laverne Cox, who identifies as transgender, to appear in promos for her athleisure clothing line, Ivy Park.

“When Beyoncé and Jay-Z speak, the world becomes inspired and when it comes to LGBTQ people, their voices of acceptance have been heard loud and clear,” Ellis said. “We could not be prouder to stand with them to send a message of love during the biggest LGBTQ event in the world and to honor their work to bend the arc of justice forward for LGBTQ people, people of color, and marginalized communities everywhere.”