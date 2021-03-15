Beyoncé And Jay-Z Showed Up Late To The 2021 Grammys And Stole The Show

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Jay-Z and Beyoncé at the 63rd Grammy Awards on March 14. Beyoncé made history by winning her 28th Grammy, becoming the most decorated female artist in the show's history.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z showed up to the 2021 Grammy Awards when it was nearly over and shut things down.

The billionaire couple caused quite the commotion on social media timelines when they were spotted halfway into the socially distanced ceremony, shortly before Beyoncé won two history-making awards back to back.

Social media users absolutely lost their minds, as many had assumed that they may not even attend. Beyoncé had declined to perform at this year’s award show and Jay-Z has thrown shots at the Recording Academy since his big snub in 2018.

BEYONCÉ AND JAY Z????? pic.twitter.com/wZrEnHlikJ — christian live @ scammysˣ (@UNGODLYERA) March 15, 2021

LMAO, I can't with Jay and Beyoncé sneaking in.

Whaaaaaa — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) March 15, 2021

beyoncé + jay look like they just did a quick drive by to show face. — alexis. (@_AlexisBreanneS) March 15, 2021

Even Megan Thee Stallion seemed surprised to see Beyoncé there. The singer, who won Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance, was nearly speechless as Beyoncé stood next to her to accept their Grammy for Best Rap Song for “Savage.” Megan said that she has always aspired to be the “rap Beyoncé” and that her mother encouraged her to follow in her footsteps.

Following that award, Beyoncé won Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade,” making her the most decorated female artist ever at the Grammys.

The 28-time Grammy award winner said that she was “so honored” and “so excited” when accepting her history-making award.

“As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times so I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world,” she said. She also thanked her three children and congratulated her eldest, Blue Ivy Carter, for her very first Grammy win at age nine for “Brown Skin Girl.”

Fans celebrated the back-to-back iconic moments on Twitter.

Beyoncè coming on stage to accept this award with Megan! MY EMOTIONSSSSS. The power this has 😭😭😭💙💙💙 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/x9JJIcoPOh — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) March 15, 2021

It's Meg being more excited about Beyoncé than the Grammy... — Francheska (@HeyFranHey) March 15, 2021

Beyonce just made history. HERSTORY. You can tell she's trying to hold back some of the emotions as she delivers this acceptance speech. #GRAMMYs — 😷🌞 Derrick Clifton (@DerrickClifton) March 15, 2021

