Beyoncé And Jay-Z Showed Up Late To The 2021 Grammys And Stole The Show

Beyoncé and Jay-Z showed up to the 2021 Grammy Awards when it was nearly over and shut things down.
The billionaire couple caused quite the commotion on social media timelines when they were spotted halfway into the socially distanced ceremony, shortly before Beyoncé won two history-making awards back to back.
Social media users absolutely lost their minds, as many had assumed that they may not even attend. Beyoncé had declined to perform at this year’s award show and Jay-Z has thrown shots at the Recording Academy since his big snub in 2018.
Even Megan Thee Stallion seemed surprised to see Beyoncé there. The singer, who won Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance, was nearly speechless as Beyoncé stood next to her to accept their Grammy for Best Rap Song for “Savage.” Megan said that she has always aspired to be the “rap Beyoncé” and that her mother encouraged her to follow in her footsteps.
Following that award, Beyoncé won Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade,” making her the most decorated female artist ever at the Grammys.
The 28-time Grammy award winner said that she was “so honored” and “so excited” when accepting her history-making award.
“As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times so I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world,” she said. She also thanked her three children and congratulated her eldest, Blue Ivy Carter, for her very first Grammy win at age nine for “Brown Skin Girl.”
Fans celebrated the back-to-back iconic moments on Twitter.
Watch part of Beyoncé’s history-making speech below.