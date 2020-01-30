Beyoncé Pays Tribute To 'Beloved' Kobe Bryant With Poignant Throwback Picture

Beyoncé remembered the late Kobe Bryant with a series of poignant Instagram posts on Wednesday.

“I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed Kobe,” the singer wrote in honor of the Los Angeles Lakers great who was killed with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Beyoncé shared this picture of her longtime friend ― who rapped on a remix of the Destiny’s Child 1999 hit “Say My Name” and appeared in its music video for “Bug A Boo” the same year ― as a youngster.

The photo currently is the profile image on Bryant’s social media accounts.

Beyoncé also posted this image of Gianna:

And this snap of the NBA great with his daughter: