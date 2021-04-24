Beyoncé Honors Fifth Anniversary Of Her Iconic 'Lemonade' Album

Beyoncé reflected on her groundbreaking album “Lemonade” on Friday, celebrating the fifth anniversary of its release on Instagram.

The singer shared stills from the short film she released as part of “Lemonade,” which was widely heralded as a celebration of Black womanhood. Beyoncé wrote that she was grateful that the album “resonated so deeply with so many people.”

“I’m so thankful for all the beautiful souls involved in making one of my favorite pieces of art,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “As I celebrate five years of LEMONADE, I encourage everyone to continue healing, loving, forgiving and uplifting.”

“I hope you find joy today,” she added.

The visual album included hit breakout songs like “Formation,” “Hold Up” and “Freedom.”

The music video for “Formation,” which was released as a single before the full album dropped, addressed police brutality but also celebrated Blackness and self-love; Beyoncé memorably performed the song at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2016.

When the album did not win Album of the Year in 2017, Beyoncé fans criticized the Recording Academy. Adele, who won in that category for her album “25,” dedicated her acceptance speech to Beyoncé, saying the “Lemonade” artist should have won.

“The ‘Lemonade’ album was just so monumental, Beyoncé, and so well thought out, and so beautiful and soul-baring, and we all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see,” she said.

She later added, “The way you make my Black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves, and I love you, I always have and I always will.”

Beyoncé didn’t take home Album of the Year that year, but she’s since made Grammys history. Last month, she broke the record for having the most Grammy wins of any female artist.