Beyoncé Makes Rare Fashion Week Appearance For Seemingly Sweet Reason

Just days after breaking the internet by announcing new music during a Super Bowl commercial, Beyoncé fed the Beyhive once again with a surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week.
The 32-time Grammy winner made the rare fashion week appearance Tuesday in a Brooklyn warehouse for a Luar show, which showcased a new collection from designer Raul Lopez and featured a model Beyoncé is pretty familiar with: her nephew.
It would seem Beyoncé was there to support sister Solange Knowles’ son, 19-year-old Daniel “Julez” Smith Jr., for his debut at New York Fashion Week, whose February 2024 run began days before. The sisters’ mother, Tina Knowles, was also in attendance.
For the occasion, Beyoncé donned a bedazzled blazer dress, matching thigh-high boots, a cowboy hat and an iridescent Luar bag. She sat in the front row next to her mom, a few seats over from Solange.
While celebrities are often paid to attend fashion week shows as part of public relations agreements, a representative for Luar confirmed to The Washington Post that the three women were not paid for their appearance at Tuesday’s show.
That’s typically not in the budget for smaller, indie brands like Luar, which Lopez founded in 2011. The brand has gone on hiatus a few times but revived in 2021 with the success of its round-handled “Ana” bag ― the same one that Beyoncé carried Tuesday night.
On Sunday, the Texas-born artist announced the release of two new country tracks ― “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages” ― during the Super Bowl. She also announced a follow-up to the 2022 album “Renaissance” entitled “Renaissance Act II,” coming out March 29.