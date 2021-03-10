Beyoncé Issues Sweet Message Of Support For Meghan Markle

Beyoncé is the latest celebrity to have Meghan Markle’s back.

Queen Bey posted a sweet message in support of the Duchess of Sussex on her Beyonce.com website Wednesday, joining the long line of famous faces to back Markle and Prince Harry following the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Markle alleged racist treatment from the British royal family and revealed she’d contemplated suicide.

“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you,” read Beyoncé’s post.

The “Black is King” singer also shared a photograph of herself and Markle meeting for the first time at the 2019 London premiere of “The Lion King,” when they shared a hug and Beyoncé reportedly called Markle “my princess.”

It’s not the first time Beyoncé has expressed support for Markle, who with Harry announced their decision to step back from royal life last year.

Also in 2019, the singer and rapper husband Jay-Z accepted a Brit Award in a prerecorded message filmed in front of a Queen Elizabeth II-style painting of Markle. Watch that video here: