Beyoncé's Deal With Netflix Is Reportedly Worth $60 Million

Beyoncé was not playing games with Netflix when she reached a deal with the streaming giant for her documentary “Homecoming.”

Netflix reportedly reached a $60 million deal with the iconic singer for three projects, Variety reported, citing unnamed sources. The first project, “Homecoming,” is a behind-the-scenes look at Beyoncé’s history-making performance last year at the Coachella festival in Southern California.

Beyoncé’s epic, two-hour performance marked the first time a black woman had headlined the popular music and arts festival. That entire production featured 100 dancers, a full marching band and special guests including Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, her sister Solange Knowles and her former Destiny’s Child co-stars Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

“Homecoming” made its Netflix debut on Wednesday. At the same time the documentary was released, Beyoncé surprised her beyhive and dropped a live album of the 2018 performance.

Beyoncé, who is credited as the Netflix documentary’s executive producer, writer and director, now joins the ranks of comedians who’ve earned eight-figure deals for their specials on the streaming service.

Dave Chappelle reached a $60 million deal with Netflix in exchange for three comedy specials. Chris Rock made out with $40 million for two Netflix specials.

As Vulture reported earlier, HBO was also interested in obtaining rights to Beyoncé’s “Homecoming” documentary, but Netflix intervened with a large offer.